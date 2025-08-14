China stands ready to work with India to promote sound and steady devt of relations: FM says on evolving bilateral ties

Photo: China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

When asked about how China sees the bilateral relations with India evolve as India's ties with the US face challenges, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday that China and India are both major developing countries and important members of the Global South. A cooperative pas de deux of the dragon and the elephant as partners helping each other succeed is the right choice for both sides.China stands ready to work with India to act on the important common understandings reached between leaders of our two countries, consistently increase political mutual trust, expand exchanges and cooperation together, properly handle differences while bearing in mind the bigger picture, and strengthen coordination and cooperation on such multilateral platforms as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, with a view to promoting the sound and steady development of China-India relations, the spokesperson added.Global Times