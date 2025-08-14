FM responds to question about whether cancellation of China’s agriculture minister's Japan visit related to Taiwan regional official’s trip to Japan

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian Photo: Foreign Ministry

In response to some comments said that the cancellation of the scheduled visit to Japan by Han Jun, China's Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, was related to the visit to Japan by head of Taiwan's so-called foreign affairs department Lin Chia-lung, Lin Jian, a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that "I'd refer you to competent authorities on the specific reason of Minister Han Jun postponing his visit to Japan," while noting that "on Lin Chia-lung's visit to Japan, let me stress once again that by allowing Lin Chia-lung to pay a 'personal trip,' Japan provides a stage for the separatist activities of 'Taiwan independence' forces, seriously violates the basic norms governing international relations and principles in the four political documents between China and Japan, and sends out a severely wrong signal."Lin Jian added that "we urge Japan to have a profound reflection on history, learn lessons from history, stay prudent on the Taiwan question, refrain from harming China's sovereignty in any form, and avoid sending any wrong message to 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces."China holds an open attitude towards maintaining engagement at various levels with Japan, the spokesperson said, in response to the question about how China sees the necessity of engagement between Chinese and Japanese officials.Lin Jian added that if Japan has the sincerity of conducting exchanges with China, it should take concrete actions to earnestly abide by the one-China principle, uphold the political foundation of China-Japan relations, and act on the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan as well as Japan's commitment of comprehensively advancing the China-Japan strategic relationship of mutual benefit, instead of saying one thing but doing another.Global Times