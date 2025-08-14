Chinese Embassy in NZ rejects groundless accusation over Pacific Islands Forum

In Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands, boats dock at sea on November 24, 2018. Photo: VCG

A spokesperson for China's Embassy in New Zealand on Thursday rejected groundless accusations against China over the upcoming Pacific Islands Forum (PIF). Stressing the fact that Taiwan is a province of China and never a country, the spokesperson also urged relevant parties to adhere to their one-China commitment in good faith, creating necessary conditions for the Forum to focus on cooperation agenda.The Chinese embassy's response came after New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters' remarks on Thursday claiming that the influence of "outsiders" was threatening to split an upcoming annual summit of South Pacific leaders. "Outsiders are now telling us who we can have as guests," said Peters, who is attending the PIF Foreign Ministers Meeting in Suva, Solomon Islands, according to the Radio New Zealand (RNZ).The host nation, Solomon Islands, has tried to defuse a potentially explosive spat over participation of island of Taiwan in a key regional meeting next month by restricting the gathering to Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) members — effectively excluding China, the US and a host of other countries as well, Australian media reported previously.Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele has proposed that the PIF defer the annual dialogue partner meeting when leaders meet at the regional summit in Honiara, RNZ reported.AFP reported that Peters did not mention China by name, but the report claimed "China has been accused of agitating behind the scenes" to see Taiwan region excluded.Commenting on PIF-related issues, a spokesperson for China's Embassy in New Zealand said "Any attempt to accuse China in this regard is groundless. China categorically rejects and firmly opposes such attempts."As a dialogue partner of PIF, China respects the Forum's role in regional cooperation, values its relations with the PIF, and welcomes opportunities to work with PIF members and other dialogue partners how to support the development of Pacific island developing countries under the Forum dialogue mechanism, the spokesperson said.Since the establishment of the PIF dialogue mechanism, China has participated in every Forum dialogue, and remains committed to continuing such engagement including during the upcoming Forum Leaders' Meeting in Solomon Islands and going forward, in accordance with established practice and the decision to be made by PIF members, the spokesperson added.On the Taiwan question, the spokesperson said that "Taiwan is a province of China—never a country, not in the past, not in reality, and never in the future.""The principle of sovereignty is the cornerstone of the UN Charter. No country or individual should adopt any double standards. China and the overwhelming majority of PIF members maintain consistent and unequivocal positions on this matter of principle," said spokesperson, "That is why China's Taiwan province has never been admitted as a PIF dialogue partner or observer, and has no qualification or right to participate in Forum activities whatsoever. This reflects the consensus of the vast majority of PIF members.""China opposes any attempt to politicize the Taiwan question. We urge relevant parties to honour their one-China commitment in good faith, creating necessary conditions for the Forum to focus on its cooperation agenda," the spokesperson added.Chen Hong, director of the Asia-Pacific Studies Centre at East China Normal University, said that while China was not explicitly named by Peters and the term "outsiders" was used in the plural to soften the focus, Peters' remarks clearly target China, particularly given his past record.According to media reports, Peters has publicly supported Taiwan island's participation in the World Health Assembly and referred to the island as a country. He has also in the past attempted to intervene in China's internal affairs, including Xinjiang and Hong Kong.According to Chen, the core issue at hand is whether to invite Taiwan region to the PIF. As the host, the Solomon Islands has proposed a compromise solution, a pragmatic decision."Ultimately, the decision on invitations lies with the Pacific Island countries (PICs), not with New Zealand or the US. Peters' words reflect a colonialist mindset, attempting to dictate terms to other sovereign nations," Chen said."Peters' use of the term 'outsiders' reflects an intention to frame the PICs as a closed region, marginalize China, and bolster the influence as minor regional hegemons," Chen said "Such a perspective is shortsighted and exclusionary."According to the Chinese Embassy spokesperson, as confirmed at the Third China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting last May, China stands ready to work with PICs to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership featuring mutual respect and common development."China will continue to support PICs' development within the framework of South-South cooperation to the best of its ability. Recognizing climate change as the most pressing existential challenge confronting PICs, China fully understands and shares the concerns, and is committed to assisting PICs in addressing climate change challenges and achieving broader sustainable development," the spokesperson added.Chen stressed that mutually beneficial cooperation between China and the PICs is an unstoppable trend rooted in shared interests and development goals. Excluding China would undermine the foundation of the PICs' progress and prosperity, as their development is closely tied to this partnership.