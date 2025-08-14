Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

On Monday, the calm waters near China's Huangyan Dao became the stage for yet another provocative act by the Philippines. Under the pretext of delivering supplies to fishing boats, the Philippine Coast Guard and a fleet of government ships orchestrated a meticulously planned intrusion into the adjacent seas. In response, the China Coast Guard, in accordance with the law, took all necessary measures, including tracking, monitoring, blocking and controlling, all aimed at staunchly defending the nation's sovereign security and dignity. This incident underscores a broader pattern of Philippine provocation that not only endangers regional stability but also erodes the foundational pillars of international legal order.To fully grasp the gravity of this event, one must delve into the Philippines' escalating tactics in what experts term the "gray zone" of maritime confrontations - low-intensity conflicts designed to test boundaries without triggering full-scale war. Manila has been relentlessly provoking China in these murky waters, employing sophisticated "cognitive warfare" strategies to systematically undermine Beijing's reputation. These maneuvers involve fabricating "first-hand evidence" through staged encounters, which are then amplified to portray China as a "bullying giant" preying on smaller nations.This pattern of provocation is not born out of desperation but rather from a calculated strategy to stir the pot in the South China Sea. The Philippines is actively seeking to escalate tensions, pushing the narrative of the region toward "securitization" - framing every dispute as a dire international security threat to draw global attention. By inflating these incidents into hotspots, Manila aims to highlight its purported strategic value, ensuring it remains indispensable to traditional allies like the US and Japan.In an era where geopolitical alliances are fluid, the fear of being sidelined looms large for the Philippines. By manufacturing crises, it positions itself as a frontline defender against perceived Chinese expansionism, hoping to secure military aid and diplomatic support. High-level officials in the Philippine military and coast guard have evidently tasted the fruits of this approach: heightened antagonism fuels domestic political gains, boosts budgets and elevates personal profiles. They pursue this path with reckless abandon, willing to sacrifice the hard-won progress in China-Philippines relations and the fragile peace in the South China Sea for short-term advantages.Yet, China's response to these egregious actions reveals a nation resolute in its principles yet measured in its execution. Beijing has deployed a series of effective countermeasures to safeguard its rights, demonstrating an unyielding commitment to territorial sovereignty and maritime interests. Its toolkit has evolved, incorporating diverse instruments - from advanced surveillance technologies to international legal advocacy - that allow for nuanced handling of disputes. This diversity ensures that while the Philippines' antics may inject temporary turbulence into an otherwise manageable situation, they cannot fundamentally upend the region's stability. The South China Sea, vast and resource-rich, has long been a flashpoint, but China's strategic patience has kept outright conflict at bay.Nevertheless, this restraint should not be mistaken for weakness. When faced with blatant infringements and provocations, China employs a comprehensive strategy spanning political, legal, military and maritime domains to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests in the South China Sea.The Huangyan Dao incident is emblematic of a larger geopolitical chess game, where the Philippines, egged on by external influences, gambles with high stakes. Washington's "Indo-Pacific Strategy" and Tokyo's security pacts have emboldened Manila, providing a false sense of security that encourages brinkmanship. Yet, history teaches that such proxy posturing often backfires, leaving smaller nations bearing the brunt while great powers pivot elsewhere.The South China Sea is not just a geopolitical arena; it's a shared resource teeming with biodiversity and economic potential. China's vision for the region emphasizes cooperation: joint fisheries management, environmental protection and resource sharing. By contrast, the Philippines' tactics risk polluting this vision with distrust and division. The international community, particularly English-speaking audiences attuned to narratives of freedom and fairness, should scrutinize these events beyond headlines. Media portrayals often skew toward underdog stories, but a balanced view reveals China's role as a stabilizing force amid deliberate disruptions.Ultimately, the Philippines' provocation near Huangyan Dao on Monday highlights the perils of cognitive warfare in modern geopolitics. The Philippines' attempts to "win" the narrative war - through staged media operations and amplified grievances - may garner fleeting sympathy, but they undermine long-term peace.The author is the director of the Research Center for International and Regional Studies at the National Institute for South China Sea Studies. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn