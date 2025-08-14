China’s top diplomat invites Cambodian and Thai foreign ministers for tea talk

Wang Yi (center), a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs, invites Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn (left) and Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa to a tea talk in the city of Anning, Southwest China's Yunnan Province on August 14, 2025. Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs, invited Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn and Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa to a tea meeting in Anning, Southwest China's Yunnan Province on Thursday.In a cordial atmosphere, the three foreign ministers engaged in friendly and candid discussions on the Cambodia-Thailand border conflict.Wang stated that neither Cambodia nor Thailand wishes for the border conflict to continue, and both are willing to resume dialogue and improve relations. The recent Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in Anning provided an opportunity for this.The name "Anning" signifies peace, harmony and amity in Chinese, reflecting how neighboring countries should interact, Wang said. Conflicts should be resolved rather than prolonged, Wang added, noting he hopes that Cambodia and Thailand could jointly send out a "voice of peace" from the city of Anning.Wang said China supports Cambodia and Thailand in engaging in dialogue, eliminating misunderstandings, rebuilding mutual trust and restoring normal exchanges and cooperation; supports the two sides in fully implementing the consensus of the Cambodia-Thailand Boundary Committee special meeting and consolidating the local ceasefire; supports ASEAN in playing its proper role and resolving the issue in the "ASEAN way"; and supports both sides in responding to the aspirations of their peoples and reopening border crossings as soon as possible.Based on the wishes of Cambodia and Thailand, China is willing to provide support and assistance, including demining along the border, said Wang.As an old Chinese saying goes, "Brothers may quarrel within the walls, but together they fend off external aggression." Cambodia and Thailand are forever neighbors and brothers. Hopefully both sides can manage specific disputes, work together to tackle various global challenges, and gain the support of their peoples - an outcome eagerly anticipated by other countries in the region, Wang noted.The Cambodian and Thai foreign ministers sincerely thanked China for providing a platform for communication and highly appreciated China's constructive role in easing tensions and promoting dialogue.Both sides emphasized the importance of peace and good neighborly relations, reaffirmed their willingness to fully implement the ceasefire agreement, and vowed to make full use of dialogue mechanisms to manage and resolve disputes peacefully.The three foreign ministers agreed to continue communication in a flexible manner.Global Times