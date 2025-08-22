Death toll rises to 12 in Inner Mongolia flash flood

The death toll from a flash flood that swept through a campsite in the wilderness in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has risen to 12 after rescuers found the last missing camper dead on Friday morning, local emergency authorities said.



The disaster struck around 10 p.m. on Aug. 16 in the upstream area of a river in Urad Rear Banner in Bayannur City, leaving 13 campers unaccounted for and four vehicles washed away.



One person has been rescued, and more than 1,600 rescuers have been dispatched to the site to search for the missing.

