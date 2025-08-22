Canadian premier plans China visit for canola tariff talks, seeks to ease domestic concern: Canadian media

A view of a canola field in Alberta, Canada, on July 7, 2025 Photo: VCG

Canadian Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said he is ready to visit China to advance discussions on China's anti-dumping investigation into imports of rape or colza seeds originating from Canada, as producers in the province are "feeling the blow" amidst the ongoing harvest season, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported on Thursday.Moe's remarks came after China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) on August 12 announced the preliminary ruling on its anti-dumping investigation into imports of rape or colza seeds originating from Canada, imposing a 75.8 percent deposit rate on all Canadian companies effective August 14.The premier said that China is Saskatchewan's second-largest market for canola seed and meal, noting that the province needs to work closely with industry, other provinces and the federal government to deal with the headwinds, and that strong regulatory measures need to be taken within Canada, according to the report.Moe said he is ready to travel to China in the coming weeks and has invited the prime minister and federal ministers to join him in advancing a "nation-to-nation conversation."The report also noted that Saskatchewan New Democratic Party leader Carla Beck said in a statement that the province should act promptly, stressing that Scott Moe needs to end the canola tariffs as soon as possible and slammed Saskatchewan's trade office in China had been doing nothing about the trade frictionMOFCOM on August 12 announced provisional anti-dumping measures on imported rape or colza seeds and halogenated butyl rubber originating from Canada, citing that the investigation found preliminary evidence indicating the imported products were dumped, causing substantial injury to the related domestic industry.Targeting the investigation on imported rape or colza seeds originating from Canada, a spokesperson for the ministry stressed that the MOFCOM carried out the investigations strictly in accordance with Chinese laws and WTO rules, fully guaranteeing the rights of all stakeholders to participate and express their opinions, and making objective, fair and preliminary rulings. The investigations and rulings are fully open, transparent, legal, and compliant.The spokesperson stressed that China has always exercised prudence and restraint in using trade remedy measures, upholding fair and free trade, will continue to conduct investigations in accordance with the law, fully safeguard the rights of all stakeholders, make objective and fair final rulings based on the findings, and take necessary measures to firmly protect the legitimate rights and interests of domestic industries.Global Times