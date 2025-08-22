Chinese FM urges US to end groundless interrogations, harassment, deportations of Chinese students, scholars

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

When asked to comment on reports that some Chinese students traveling to the US for study have recently faced unwarranted interrogations, harassment, and mistreatment by border enforcement officers upon entry, and in some cases have even been deported, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday that US authorities have recently subjected Chinese students to discriminatory, politically motivated, and selective law enforcement.It also includes providing them with unfair treatment, taking them into "small black rooms," and repeatedly conducting lengthy interrogations. Some have been detained for over 70 hours, and have been repeatedly asked questions unrelated to their purpose of traveling to the US. In some cases, visas have been canceled under the pretext of "potentially endangering national security," and entry has been prohibited.These actions have seriously infringed upon the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens, disrupted normal people-to-people exchanges between China and the US, and undermined the atmosphere of cultural and educational cooperation, the spokesperson said.After each incident, China has immediately lodged solemn representations with the US side, expressed strong dissatisfaction, and urged the US to thoroughly investigate and correct its mistakes, the spokesperson added.Mao said that the Communist Party of China and the Chinese government have always put people first, and that Chinese diplomacy is people-centered, not allowing any Chinese citizen traveling to the US to be treated unfairly at any time or in any place."We urge the US side to face the problem squarely, take China's concerns seriously, and follow through on the US leader's stated welcome of Chinese students," Mao said. "The US should put an end to groundless interrogations, harassment, and deportations of Chinese students and scholars. China will continue to take firm measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its citizens traveling to the US."Global Times