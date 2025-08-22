China has always been fair and square on Ukraine crisis: FM

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

In response to a media inquiry about recent remarks by the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on whether China could serve as a security guarantor for Ukraine, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday that China has always held an objective and just position and has always been fair and square on the Ukraine crisis, which is for all to see.Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky but all issues must be worked through, and questions remain over Zelensky's authority to sign a peace deal, Putin's foreign minister said on Thursday, according to Reuters.A draft document seen by Reuters showed Ukraine was asked to agree to permanent neutrality in return for international security guarantees from the five permanent members of the UN Security Council: Britain, China, France, Russia and the US.However, Zelensky claimed that Ukraine does not need China as a guarantor providing security guarantees, according to Ukrainian media reports.It is essential to pursue common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security and promote the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, Mao said, adding that China stands ready to play a constructive role to that end."In fact, China has made many efforts to address this issue. For example, China released an official diplomatic document titled China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis one year after the crisis began. China is not just talking, but is committed to systematically helping resolve the issue," Wang Xiaoquan, an expert with the Institute of Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Friday."China aims to comprehensively address the security concerns of all parties, including address accompanying issues, such as preventing nuclear proliferation, ensuring nuclear power plant safety, protecting civilians, guaranteeing food exports, halting unilateral sanctions, maintaining stable industrial and supply chains, and promoting post-war reconstruction. These efforts reflect the country's security concept, demonstrating a systematic and meticulous approach to problem-solving and embodying our sense of responsibility as a major power," Wang said.