China's top legislator calls for enhancing China-Russia parliamentary cooperation

Photo: Xinhua

China's top legislator Zhao Leji on Monday called on China's National People's Congress (NPC) and the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation to fully leverage cooperation mechanisms and platforms, and continuously enhance exchanges and cooperation.Zhao, chairman of China's NPC Standing Committee, made the remarks while hosting the 10th meeting of the China-Russia committee for parliamentary cooperation with Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the Russian State Duma, in Beijing.Zhao said under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era has consistently maintained a healthy, stable, and high-level development momentum.It has been proven that China-Russia cooperation features complementary strengths and immense potential, representing a strategic choice made by both sides based on their respective development and revitalization goals, Zhao added.Noting this year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Russia committee for parliamentary cooperation, Zhao said China's NPC is willing to work with the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, taking the important consensus reached by the two heads of state as the fundamental guideline, to fully leverage cooperation mechanisms and platforms, continuously enhance exchanges and cooperation, and contribute to the in-depth development of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.He called on both sides to maintain the positive momentum of close exchanges, enhance mutual understanding and trust, and consolidate the political foundation of mutual support, solidarity and coordination.Efforts should be made to expand the content and forms of mechanism exchanges to meet the development needs of China-Russia relations in the new era, Zhao said. He added that the legislative bodies of the two countries should engage in mutual learning of governance experience, legislation and supervision to support the development and revitalization of their respective countries.Zhao also urged for close communication and coordination between the two sides within multilateral mechanisms, to resolutely defend the outcomes of the victory of WWII, promote a correct historical perspective on WWII, safeguard the UN-centered international system, practice true multilateralism, and advance the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.Volodin said the Russian State Duma is willing to strengthen friendly exchanges with China's NPC. Focused on implementing the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, it aims to leverage the mechanism and platform of the Russia-China committee for parliamentary cooperation, making contributions to promoting comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, optimizing the business environment, deepening cultural exchanges, jointly upholding a correct historical perspective on WWII, and safeguarding multilateralism.