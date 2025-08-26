This move further underscores necessity for China to commemorate victory against Japanese aggression: Global Times editorial

Photo: VCG

Recently, Japan's Kyodo News cited "diplomatic sources," claiming that the Japanese government had recently, through its "embassies abroad" and other diplomatic channels, "asked" other countries to refrain from attending a military parade and other events that China will hold to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. Citing reasons such as "excessive focus on history" and "anti-Japanese overtones," Japan "conveyed" to other nations that the participation of leaders should be carefully considered.If this reported move is true, it not only exposes Japan's seriously erroneous view of World War II (WWII) history and its misperception of China, but is also a blatant provocation against historical justice and the post-war international order, a deliberate sabotage of the foundation of peace in Asia and the world, and an affront to all nations that once suffered from Japanese militarist aggression. The Japanese government should issue a clear response to this news and clarify its position; otherwise, it will not only damage China-Japan relations but also tarnish Japan's international image.The grand gathering to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War will be held on September 3 at Tian'anmen Square. China's commemoration of the victory of the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression aims to bear history in mind, honor all those who laid down their lives, cherish peace and open up the future. This is both a solemn expression of China's memory of WWII and an important opportunity for the international community to jointly commemorate the Anti-Fascist cause. The Chinese people went through 14 years of arduous war of resistance against Japanese aggression, made great national sacrifices, and made indelible contributions to the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War. It is beyond reproach for China to hold commemorative activities on the day marking the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, it is not open to criticism, and the country responsible for the war's aggression back then has no right whatsoever to make irresponsible remarks.The claim that China's commemorative activities have "anti-Japanese overtones" is a typical, misleading fallacy intended to confuse public perception. The post-war international order was established on a thorough reckoning with the crimes of fascism and militarism. A series of international documents, including the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Declaration, explicitly demanded that Japan acknowledge its history of aggression, which is an undeniable outcome of victory. China's commemorative activities for the victory of the war are a legitimate move to honor the martyrs, remind the world, and safeguard this order. In essence, they are no different from other countries' commemorations of the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War.Labeling China's commemorative activities as "anti-Japanese" has long been a habitual tactic of Japan's right-wing forces to distort facts. For years, certain groups in Japan have deliberately conflated "Japanese militarism" with the "Japanese people," in an attempt to incite confrontation and cast themselves as victims. In reality, both the Chinese people and the Japanese people were victims of Japanese militarism. If such historical revisionist tricks were to be openly manipulated by the Japanese government, it would once again confirm that some forces in Japan are still trying to distort and rewrite history. Their ultimate goal of doing so is only one: to completely deny their historical culpability as an aggressor during WWII.If such logic were to be generalized, its inherent absurdity would be plain to see. Imagine if the German government were to make a similar "appeal" to European countries, would that not be tantamount to asking them not to commemorate the victory over Nazi Germany, and not to reflect on the atrocities committed by Nazi Germany?European countries hold various forms of annual anti-Nazi commemorations, such as the liberation anniversary of Auschwitz and the Normandy landings anniversary. These events also "focus on history," aiming to remember painful lessons and prevent tragedies from recurring.For China, as a major victor of WWII and a founding member of the United Nations, to hold similar commemorative activities is precisely the conduct expected of a responsible major power. If Japan genuinely seeks peace, it should clearly express reflection on its history and translate that reflection into concrete actions by actively supporting and participating in China's commemorative activities.Germany, also a defeated country in WWII, saw former West German Chancellor Willy Brandt knelt in Warsaw; former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl held hands with former French president Francois Mitterrand at Verdun; former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroder attended the Normandy landings anniversary; former German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Auschwitz.These actions have allowed Germany to shed the burden of history, earn Europe's trust, and shape the international perception of Germany as a "responsible" nation. By contrast, Japan rarely commemorates the war together with victim countries such as China and South Korea, and often sends contrary signals, highlighting a distorted form of "history-anxiety diplomacy."The deeper issue is that Japan lacks profound reflection on its wartime history and crimes of aggression, and has become a serious obstacle to East Asian unity and cooperation, as well as a serious threat to regional peace and stability. In recent years, the Japanese government has pursued an unprecedented path of post-war military expansion, attempting to break free from the constraints of the post-war system, incite geopolitical confrontation, and stir up tensions in the region. Such actions only undermine the atmosphere of regional unity and cooperation, and disrupt the process of regional integration.The relevant report of Japanese media reminds us that historical nihilism and revisionism have not disappeared, further highlighting the profound significance and historical weight of China's V-Day military parade. To commemorate is both a defense of history and a moral duty. China solemnly commemorates this chapter of history not only to remind the world that the post-war order was hard-won and must not be forgotten, but also to declare that any attempt to distort history or undermine that order will never succeed. Once again, we urge Japan to adopt a correct and responsible attitude toward historical issues.