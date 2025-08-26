Xi meets Russian State Duma chairman

Photo:Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the Russian parliament's lower house, the State Duma, in Beijing on Tuesday.Xi pointed out that China-Russia relations are the most stable, mature and strategically significant major-country relations in today's volatile and changing world.Persistently promoting the high-level development of China-Russia relations is in the fundamental interests of the two peoples and is also the source of stability for world peace, he said."In May this year, I paid a state visit to Russia and attended the celebration to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Great Patriotic War of the Soviet Union," Xi said, noting that next week, China will hold a grand event to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.China and the Soviet Union, as the main battlefields in Asia and Europe in World War II, respectively, made great national sacrifices to fight against Japanese militarism and German fascist aggression, and made great contributions to the victory of World War II, Xi said.

