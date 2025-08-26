China builds the world's largest charging network for EVs: official

Charging piles for new-energy vehicles are seen in Jiaji town, South China's Hainan Province on August 22, 2022. Photo: cnsphoto

China has built the world's largest charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-25), with two charging piles available for every five EVs on average, Wang Hongzhi, head of the National Energy Administration (NEA), said on Tuesday.The remarks were made at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office on the achievements in high-quality energy development during the 14th Five-Year Plan period. Over the past five years, China has clocked up a series of landmark achievements in the green energy sector, according to officials.Wang said that the 14th Five-Year Plan period has seen the fastest growth of green and low-carbon transition in the country. China has built the world's largest and fastest-growing renewable and clean energy system, with the share of renewable energy in installed power generation capacity rising from 40 percent to about 60 percent.During the period, annual newly installed wind and solar power capacity successively surpassed the thresholds of 100 million, 200 million, and 300 million kilowatts, marking a leapfrog jump at an unprecedented pace and scale, according to Wang.The energy industry also achieved major breakthroughs in technology innovation."China's new-energy technologies and equipment have taken a leading position globally, with new-energy patents accounting for more than 40 percent of the world's total," Wang said, noting that records in photovoltaic conversion efficiency and offshore wind turbine capacity have been repeatedly broken. Within just a few years, the country's new-energy storage capacity has risen to be first in the world.New-energy vehicles (NEVs) have also made great strides as the nation advances its green transformation. Currently, more than half of the world's NEVs are running in China, and the concept of green and low-carbon travel and energy consumption has taken root among the public, Du Zhongming, an official at the NEA, said at the press conference.Meanwhile, since the start of the 14th Five-Year Plan, the share of non-fossil energy in power generation has increased by more than five percentage points, Du said, noting that wind and solar power have fully played their role as the "main forces" of the transition. In the first half of this year, the increase in wind and solar power generation exceeded the total increase in electricity consumption, said the official."In the new-energy sector, China has achieved comprehensive leadership on the world stage, which is of great significance. In particular, the country is far ahead globally in wind power, solar power, EVs, and energy storage," Lin Boqiang, director of the China Center for Energy Economics Research at Xiamen University, told the Global Times on Tuesday.Lin said that these remarkable achievements during the 14th Five-Year Plan period would not have been possible without strategic policy planning and government support, including investments and subsidies.Since the start of the 14th Five-Year Plan period, China's energy investment has maintained strong growth momentum, and renewable energy investment has become the dominant driver of power investment. Taking 2024 as an example, key renewable energy projects accounted for more than 80 percent of total power investment, said Wan Jinsong, deputy head of the NEA.China's advantage in the energy transformation stems not only from policy supports and investment, but also from China's complete industrial chain and strong manufacturing capacity, which have been built up over the years, Lin said, adding that the broad application of advanced technology is also a key aspect of this comprehensive edge.All these efforts have made China an increasingly important contributor to the global green transformation, the expert said.According to the NEA, during the 14th Five-Year Plan period, China's exports of wind and solar power products alone helped other countries reduce carbon emissions by about 4.1 billion tons, making a significant contribution to the global low-carbon transition."Since the beginning of the 14th Five-Year Plan, in the face of a complex and changing international and domestic energy landscape, we have secured our energy supply and forged a path of high-quality energy development unique to China," Wang said, adding that China will make full efforts to advance the construction of a new energy system during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-30), accelerate the building of a strong energy base, and provide solid energy support for promoting Chinese modernization.