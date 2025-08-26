China opposes and condemns all acts that harm civilians, damage civilian facilities and violate international law, says FM on Israel striking Gaza hospital

Guo Jiakun

When asked to comment on reports that Israel hit a hospital in Gaza yesterday, killing at least 20 people, including five journalists, Chinese FM spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, "We are appalled by and condemn the unfortunate deaths of medical workers and journalists once again in the conflict. We mourn for the deceased and express condolences to the bereaved families."China is deeply concerned about the current situation in Gaza. We oppose and condemn all acts that harm civilians, damage civilian facilities and violate international law, including violent attacks against journalists, Guo noted.According to Reuters, Israel struck Nasser hospital in the south of the Gaza Strip on Monday, killing at least 20 people, including five journalists who worked for Reuters, the Associated Press, Al Jazeera and others.Israel's military, the Israel Defense Forces, acknowledged striking the area of Nasser hospital and said the chief of the general staff had ordered an inquiry, according to report.Israel should immediately stop its military operations in Gaza, realize a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire as soon as possible, fully restore the access of humanitarian supplies, prevent a greater humanitarian crisis and deescalate the tensions as soon as possible, said Guo.Global Times