Hong Kong police charge a local woman linked with seditious organization ‘Hong Kong Parliament’

Hong Kong police force. Photo:VCG
The Hong Kong Police Force laid a charge on Tuesday against a 19-year-old woman with one count of "doing with a seditious intention an act or acts that had a seditious intention". The woman was allegedly involved in producing promotional videos for a subversive organization named the "Hong Kong Parliament" from March to May this year, and appealing to others through social media platforms to vote for the purpose of overthrowing and undermining the body of the central power of People's Republic of China or the body of power of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, according to an official statement.
The case was set to be mentioned at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on Tuesday afternoon, and the HKPF reminded the public that "doing with a seditious intention an act or acts that had a seditious intention" is a serious offence.
Offenders shall be liable to imprisonment for seven years on first conviction and members of the public are urged not to defy the law, the official statement said.
Local media in Hong Kong reported that the woman is the former girlfriend of Lam Tony, one of the designated fugitives in the "Hong Kong Parliament" case.
The Secretary for Security exercised the powers conferred by the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance early this month to specify 16 individuals
involved in subversive organization "Hong Kong Parliament" who are suspected of committing offences endangering national security outside the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) through notices published in the Gazette, the HKSAR government said in a statement published in early August.