CHINA / DIPLOMACY
Chinese FM responds to Zelensky's claim of receiving congratulatory message for Ukrainian Independent Day from Chinese leader
By Global Times Published: Aug 26, 2025 04:43 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun. Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun. Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry


 
 
When asked to confirm and provide more information on the matter about claims by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on social media that the Chinese leader sent him a congratulatory message marking Ukraine's Independence Day, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday that China develops friendly relations with countries around the world on the principles of mutual respect and win-win cooperation.



Global Times 


