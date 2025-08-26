CHINA / DIPLOMACY
Chinese FM rejects Japan’s groundless protest over East China Sea gas development
By Global Times Published: Aug 26, 2025 06:35 PM
Guo Jiakun

In response to Japan lodging a protest with China over what it claims were Beijing's efforts to develop gas fields in the East China Sea, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated that China's activities are located entirely within undisputed waters under China's jurisdiction and fall completely within its sovereign rights and jurisdiction. China does not accept Japan's groundless accusations and has rejected its so-called protest.

Guo noted that China's position of adhering to and working for the full and effective implementation of the principled consensus on East China Sea issues remains unchanged, and expressed hope that Japan will work in the same direction as China to help restart intergovernmental negotiations at an early date and play a constructive role.

