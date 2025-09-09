China’s first comprehensive bonded zone themed on new quality productive forces set to be operational: report

Beijing Yizhuang Comprehensive Bonded Zone Photo: VCG

The Beijing Yizhuang Comprehensive Bonded Zone officially passed the national acceptance inspection on Monday, marking the imminent independent customs operations of the country's first comprehensive bonded zone themed on new quality productive forces, China Media Group (CMG) reported on Tuesday.According to Beijing Customs, since the start of construction in 2024, the zone has developed 100,000 square meters of high-standard industrial space within its 0.61-square-kilometer planned area. It has established a "4+N" industrial ecosystem, focusing on next-generation information technology, new-energy vehicles, biomedicine, and high-end equipment manufacturing as core industries, while actively fostering bonded service trade formats, such as a one-stop industrial product supply platform, to support high-tech industries, the report said.Currently, the zone has attracted over 80 prospective enterprises, with 30 projects confirmed for implementation, covering various service sectors such as bonded logistics, supply chain management, and consumer goods cross-border e-commerce.Li Quan, deputy director of the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area Management Committee, said that the zone will leverage innovative scenarios such as smart supervision and digital twins to establish a national benchmark for digital and intelligent innovation in comprehensive bonded zones, becoming a core hub for fostering new quality productive forces, according to the CMG report.Global Times