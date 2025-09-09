Immigration raid lays bare how the US treats S.Korea as an ‘ally’

Photo shows the arrest scene released by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Photo from Korean media reports.
According to South Korean media, South Korea on Wednesday said that the planned return of its citizens detained by the US immigration authorities in Georgia has been delayed due to "US circumstances." Recently, more than 300 South Koreans out of 475 workers have been detained following a raid by US immigration authorities at an electric vehicle battery plant construction site, a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution in Georgia. Some detainees were frisked, put in handcuffs, and then shackled around ankles and waist. The scenes were shocking. This marked the largest-ever US Homeland Security enforcement operation at a single location, a "special gift" from the Trump administration to its South Korean ally.
The US raid has sparked strong outrage across South Korean society. South Korean politicians, media and the public alike are questioning: How could a supposed strategic patron - a security ally bound by hundreds of billions of dollars in investment - act in such bad faith? A former South Korean vice foreign minister exclaimed emotionally, "we spend a lot of money in the US and we get slapped in the face." Several South Korean newspapers described the incident as "a betrayal," "a breach of trust," "a crack in the US-South Korea alliance" and something "forcing many companies here to reassess risks and the broader political climate for doing business in US," denouncing these US actions as unacceptable.
The anger expressed by the South Korean public and political circles is not an irrational outburst. Just shortly before the incident, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung visited the US and pledged around $500 billion in investment.
Yet only a few days later, the US "rewarded" South Korea's generosity with a massive raid and arrests. Public opinion in South Korea widely believes that they were abiding by the rules and contributing to cooperative projects - leaving them deeply wounded emotionally. In short, the dignity of an ally appears exceedingly fragile in the face of the "America First" doctrine pursued by the US.
South Korea believes that the US move reflects deeper political and institutional logic. With heavily armed law enforcement, large-scale displays, and extensive media coverage, the US intentionally created a visual shock.
This style of operation clearly carried political intent, serving the "Make America Great Again" political agenda aimed at stirring populist sentiment.
This incident deals a serious blow to South Korea-US relations and will create long-term repercussions. First, the action undermines the foundation of mutual trust accumulated between the two countries in recent years. In future negotiations and cooperation, South Korea may demand clearer and more institutionalized "safeguard clauses."
Second, some South Korean companies have begun calling for a reassessment of the risks and opportunities of investing in the US. They may no longer blindly pursue the potential benefits touted by "Made in America" and may also reconsider their global strategic layout. Lastly, the South Korean public is likely to become more cautious of the US. South Korea has already realized that it could suddenly shift from being a strategic ally to a potential "political sacrifice." This awareness is likely to lower South Korea public goodwill toward the US and remind the people once again of the harsh reality of "America First."
This sudden arrest, steeped in political implications, exposes the US' contradictory mindset of loudly soliciting foreign investment while using immigration policy as leverage to pressure other countries. For the South Korean people and businesses who had high expectations for "investing in America," such an act of "public humiliation" naturally provokes anger.
This incident may prompt South Korea to seek more reliable and stable partners, or make its approach toward the US more cautious. As South Korea's deeper economic partner and strategic neighbor, China's attractiveness in global industrial chains and investment platforms may once again stand out for South Korean companies and policymakers. The author is director and professor of the Center for Korean Peninsula Studies at the Shanghai University of International Business and Economics. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn