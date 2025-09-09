College in Guangdong responds to controversy over autistic student being advised to withdraw during enrollment; working group established: statement

Screenshot of the statement released by the Guangdong Machinery Technician College via its WeChat account on September 9, 2025.





The Guangdong Machinery Technician College in South China’s Guangdong Province issued a statement on Tuesday regarding the issue of “an autistic student being advised to withdraw during enrollment.” The school said it attaches great importance to the recent public attention surrounding the news and has promptly established a working group to conduct an investigation and address the matter.We will handle this matter properly based on the principles of caring for students, being responsible for them, and ensuring educational equity. The Guangdong Disabled Persons’ Federation will consult with the parents and invite professional organizations to conduct a professional assessment of the student. If the assessment determines that the student has the ability to study in the relevant programs and live at the college, the college will process the enrollment procedures as soon as possible to fully ensure the students’ right to education, reads the statement.The student’s father said that on April 18 of this year, with the selection and recommendation of the Guangdong Disabled Persons’ Federation, the student applied to Guangdong Machinery Technician College and was admitted to the major of computer network application. When reporting for school on August 30, staff members at the school refused to process the enrollment procedures upon learning that the student was autistic, according to The Beijing News on Tuesday.The college has consistently placed great importance on vocational education for people with disabilities. Since 2018, it has collaborated with the Guangdong Disabled Persons’ Federation to train skilled talents, successfully training over 100 disabled students and effectively helping them achieve employment through skill development, according to the statement.Global Times