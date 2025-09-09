South Korean President criticizes anti-China rallies, calls them as ‘not freedom of expression, but disturbance’: media

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a Cabinet meeting held at the presidential office in Seoul on September 9, 2025. Photo: VCG

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on Tuesday condemned recent rallies and demonstrations targeting tourists from China, describing them as "not freedom of expression, but disturbance," Yonhap News Agency reported.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Yongsan, Lee referred to a series of reported protests held in Seoul's Myeong-dong area, where groups insulted foreign visitors. "If someone cursed me as an ugly Korean and pointed fingers at me, I would never visit (that tourist spot) again. They were doing such things in Myeong-dong," Lee said, criticizing the behavior as deliberately aimed at worsening bilateral ties, Yonhap reported.According to Yonhap, Lee pressed government officials on response measures, noting that warnings alone may not be sufficient. In reply, Minister of the Interior and Safety Yoon Ho-jung said authorities were strengthening security around major diplomatic missions and warning protest organizers against insulting acts and rallies.However, when officials explained that curbing the rallies was difficult as they fall under the realm of free expression, Lee retorted, "How is that freedom of expression? That's a disturbance," and asked officials to "consider ways to regulate it," Yonhap reported.The controversy follows Lee's earlier remarks on August 12, when he denounced another anti-China rally in Seoul's Daerim-dong."Recently, hatred, discrimination, and violence against foreigners or the socially disadvantaged have often become an issue," Lee said, stressing that such rallies "go beyond the boundaries of freedom of expression" and damage South Korea's reputation as a democratic nation. He instructed relevant ministries to take strong measures to prevent discrimination and rights violations against migrant workers, foreigners and vulnerable groups, according to The Hankyoreh.The Chinese Embassy in Seoul had already voiced concerns in July, urging Chinese citizens in South Korea to strengthen safety precautions. While congratulating South Korea on successfully holding its presidential election and expressing support for bilateral cooperation, the embassy condemned claims by certain political forces of "Chinese interference in the election" as fabricated smears. It also lodged stern representations with Seoul, warning of possible extreme behavior by some individuals at anti-China rallies in tourist hotspots such as Myeong-dong, and demanded effective measures to safeguard Chinese nationals' personal security.Global Times