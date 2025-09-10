Serbia marks 80 years since China's victory over Japanese aggression

A commemorative event is held to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Belgrade, Serbia, Sept. 9, 2025. Organized by Serbia's Ministry of Labor, Employment, Veterans and Social Affairs, the Association of Veterans of the People's Liberation War, and the New Belgrade district government, the ceremony gathered more than a hundred attendees. (Photo by Nemanja Cabric/Xinhua)

A commemorative event was held in Belgrade on Tuesday to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.Organized by Serbia's Ministry of Labor, Employment, Veterans and Social Affairs, the Association of Veterans of the People's Liberation War, and the New Belgrade district government, the ceremony gathered more than a hundred attendees.The program included a photo show honoring the sacrifices of the Chinese people during the war, as well as the memory of the 1999 NATO bombing of Yugoslavia. A children's choir, Horic, performed the Chinese folk song Mo Li Hua, meaning Jasmine Flower.Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Li Ming paid tribute to the courage of both the Chinese and Serbian people, stressing the decisive contribution of China's resistance to the global fight against fascism. "Combat solidarity, forged in blood, became a traditional spiritual bond connecting the peoples of China and Serbia," he said, noting that the two nations have always stood together.Deputy Speaker of Serbia's National Assembly Marina Ragus highlighted the immense cost borne by China, which lost nearly 35 million people during its 14 years of resistance. She emphasized the importance of safeguarding historical truth and alliances, adding that Serbia is proud to maintain its closest relations with China.President of the Socialist Movement Aleksandar Vulin and former Yugoslav foreign minister Zivadin Jovanovic also attended the event.

