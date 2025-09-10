Lai acting as a ‘cash machine’ for external forces will not buy peace, but only sacrifice Taiwan society’s well-being: spokesperson

Photo: Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council

In response to Taiwan regional leader Lai Ching-te's claim to strengthen the island's defense capabilities and increase defense budget, Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, criticized that acting as a "cash machine" for external forces to take whatever they want and rushing headlong down the evil path of wanton arms expansion will not buy security and peace, but only sacrifice the well-being of the Taiwan people.Recently, Lai has claimed that next year's defense budget of the island will account for more than 3 percent of the GDP and is expected to reach over 5 percent of GDP by 2030. He also claimed, "As long as there is reciprocal dignity," he is willing to engage in exchanges and cooperation with the Chinese mainland to promote cross-Straits peace and common prosperity.Chen slammed Lai's move as stubbornly adhering to the separatist stance of "Taiwan independence," vainly attempting to "seek independence by relying on foreign forces" and "through military means.""The Lai authorities allow external forces to take whatever they want, increase the payment of 'protection fees,' act as a 'cash machine,' and recklessly squander the hard-earned money of the Taiwan people. They are rushing headlong down the evil path of wanton arms expansion," Chen criticized. He stressed that this will not buy security and peace at all; instead, it will only squeeze and sacrifice the well-being of people in Taiwan, bringing harm to the present and endangering future generations."The future of Taiwan, the security guarantees as well as the interests and well-being of Taiwan compatriots are bound up with the peaceful development of cross-Straits relations and the reunification of the motherland. Only when the Lai authorities abandon their attempt at 'Taiwan independence' separatism and return to the one-China principle can there be a fundamental guarantee for cross-Straits peace, the well-being of Taiwan people be better safeguarded and promoted, cross-Straits exchanges and interactions proceed smoothly, and Taiwan compatriots enjoy true dignity," Chen said at Wednesday's press briefing.Reflecting on the so-called "reciprocal dignity" claimed by Lai authorities, Chen said it is an attempt to resume cross-Straits dialogue and consultation without recognizing the one-China principle, and to change the historical and legal fact that both sides of the Straits belong to one China. "The term is in fact creating obstacles to cross-Straits dialogue, which is doomed to be a futile effort and will never succeed," Chen said.Global Times