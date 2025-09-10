DPP sacrifices Taiwan enterprises for ‘selfish party interests’: mainland official commenting on industry white paper

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office

Asked to comment on recent proposals from a white paper released by a Taiwan industries federation, including facilitating cross-Straits exchanges, Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said on Wednesday that the white paper reflects deep concern within Taiwan's business community over the current situation in the Taiwan Straits and voices strong opposition to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities' cross-Straits policies.The Taiwan Federation of Industries (TFI) recently released its 2025 White Paper, which underscores the theme of "avoiding misjudgments and seeking peaceful coexistence across the Straits." It urged easing restrictions on cross-Straits exchanges and tapping into opportunities from mainland developments to broaden business prospects, recommendations that have struck a chord with Taiwan's business community.Chen said that at a time when the US has imposed "20 percent + N" tariffs on the Taiwan region, many local industries and companies are struggling for survival. "For them, the vast mainland market is not only a way out of their difficulties, but also an opportunity for continued development," Chen said.Chen stressed that the two sides of the Straits are fully capable of jointly addressing external risks and challenges, and of strengthening the Chinese nation's economy by deepening integrated development and enhancing industrial and supply chain cooperation.However, the DPP authorities have acted against the principles of market economics, hyping up the idea of building a so-called "non-red supply chain" and blindly bowing to the US, even as repeated setbacks prove the futility of such an approach, Chen said."Persisting in the illusion of relying on the US to resist the mainland, they are actively pushing for 'decoupling and breaking supply chains' across the Straits. In doing so, they sacrifice the survival of the enterprises for the selfish interests of their party, which will inevitably provoke public anger and erode popular support," he noted.