Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office
Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities' attempts to silence Taiwan entertainers who they regard as "echoing the Communist Party of China (CPC)" only expose the hypocrisy of their so-called "freedom and democracy," and their fear of growing connections between people on both sides of the Straits, Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said on Wednesday at a press briefing.
Chen's remarks are in response to recent moves by the Taiwan "Mainland Affairs Council," which called for interviews with Taiwan entertainers who "echoed the CPC" and warned that some entertainers have cooperated with the CPC or military. The "council" issued verbal warnings, stating that further violations would lead to penalties. Taiwan's cultural department also issued an open letter cautioning entertainers about the risks of working in the mainland and encouraging them to return to the island for development.
Taiwan entertainers working in the mainland, based on their own experiences and observations, express pride in being Chinese, identify with the nation and its people, and oppose "Taiwan independence" separatism. This is their right and will, reflecting the trend of popular sentiment and the broader direction of history, Chen noted.
However, the DPP authorities' attempts to silence them only expose the hypocrisy of their so-called "freedom and democracy," their heavy-handed interference in cross-Straits exchanges, and their fear of growing connections between people on both sides of the Straits.
"The DPP authorities should reflect on why so many Taiwan entertainers are flocking to the mainland to pursue their careers," Chen said. "We will continue to warmly welcome and support them in developing their careers in the mainland, steadfastly safeguarding their legitimate rights and interests."
Undeterred by warnings from the DPP authorities, several Taiwan entertainers, including Shu Qi, Annie Yi, Nicky Wu, Aska Yang, Wen Qi, Wu Kang-ren, and Yan Wenzhong, reposted messages about the September 3 commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory
in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, while expressing their sentiments of remembering history, honoring the martyrs, and cherishing peace on social media platforms.
Global Times