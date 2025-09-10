Y-20 aircraft to retrieve remains of CPV martyrs with J-20 escort upon entering Chinese airspace

Latest news

The Y-20 aircraft, tasked with retrieving the 12th batch of the remains of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs who lost their lives during the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea, will have 4 J-20 fighter jets dispatched for escort when it enters Chinese airspace on its way back, as revealed by Air Force spokesperson Xie Peng on Wednesday, according to People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force official WeChat account.The Air Force also released the insignia for the transport mission. The insignia consists of silhouettes of the Y-20 and J-20 aircraft, along with the pattern of a sculpture of CPV, and features the text "Heroes Return Home - 2025."This represents the Air Force's commitment to carrying out the mission of bringing back the remains of the CPV martyrs, embodying the sincere emotions of the Air Force personnel as they remember history and honor their fallen heroes.Global Times