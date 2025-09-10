CHINA / SOCIETY
2 rescued, 6 trapped after coal mine accident in northeast China
By Xinhua Published: Sep 10, 2025 01:15 PM
Six people were trapped following a mining-induced earthquake on Wednesday in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

The incident occurred at 1:44 a.m. at the Fuli coal mine in the city of Hegang. The tremor caused significant damage to sections of the underground tunnels.

Two miners have been rescued and transferred to a hospital for treatment, with no life-threatening injuries reported.

Rescue efforts are under way to locate the remaining six trapped individuals.