2 rescued, 6 trapped after coal mine accident in northeast China
By Xinhua Published: Sep 10, 2025 01:15 PM
Six people were trapped following a mining-induced earthquake on Wednesday in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.
The incident occurred at 1:44 a.m. at the Fuli coal mine in the city of Hegang. The tremor caused significant damage to sections of the underground tunnels.
Two miners have been rescued and transferred to a hospital for treatment, with no life-threatening injuries reported.
Rescue efforts are under way to locate the remaining six trapped individuals.