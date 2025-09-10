​Wang Yi to Visit Austria, Slovenia and Poland

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson announces:



At the invitation of Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon, and Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Austria, Slovenia and Poland from September 12 to 16.

