Japan bears historical responsibilities on Taiwan question and must act prudently: FM on Tsai Ing-wen’s provocative visit
By Global Times Published: Sep 10, 2025 04:54 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian Photo: Foreign Ministry

When responding to an inquiry regarding former Taiwan regional leader Tsai Ing-wen's visit to Japan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday that China has lodged solemn representations with and issued warnings to Japan. "We firmly oppose any provocative visit by 'Taiwan independence' separatists to countries having diplomatic ties with China under any pretext," said Lin. 

He said that as a former Taiwan regional leader, Tsai's provocative visit—no matter the pretext or excuse — cannot change its essence of an attempt to collude with external forces to pursue Taiwan independence, which is not absolutely permitted.

Lin said that Japan bears historical responsibilities for its crimes against the Chinese people on the Taiwan question and must act especially prudently. 

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, as well as the 80th anniversary of Taiwan's recovery. "We urge Japan to earnestly abide by the one-China principle, handle relevant issues with caution and properly, refrain from interfering in China's internal affairs in any form and from sending any wrong signal to the 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces," Lin added.


