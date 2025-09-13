Chinese Embassy in Argentina slams misguided, false statements regarding China by US scholar

Photo: a screenshot of the Chinese Embassy in Argentina

Scott Mastic, vice president for Programs at the International Republican Institute, made reckless and malicious attacks on the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Argentine media, smearing normal China-Argentina and China-Latin America cooperation. His remarks ignore facts and are filled with bias and double standards, to which China expresses strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Argentina said in a statement on Saturday.The CPC adheres to a people-centered development philosophy, enjoys the people's support, and China has achieved remarkable progress by forging a modernization path suited to China's national conditions, the embassy spokesperson stressed.Certain countries, regarding themselves as "democratic leaders," arbitrarily divide the world into hierarchies, labeling nations as "democratic" or "non-democratic" and pontificating on other countries' systems. Such actions do nothing to promote international unity and cooperation, and are not conducive to world development, the spokesperson said.The spokesperson emphasized that China consistently upholds principles of mutual respect, equality, openness, inclusivity, and win-win cooperation in its partnerships with Latin American and Caribbean countries, delivering tangible benefits to their peoples. In over 70 years since the founding of the People's Republic of China, China has never initiated a war or occupied an inch of foreign land.It is clear to the Latin American people who is stoking ideological conflicts and engaging in subversive activities in the region. China is a defender, builder, and contributor to international and regional order; hegemonism and "America First" policies pose greatest threats to human freedom today, the spokesperson noted.The spokesperson noted that no matter how false narratives are packaged, they cannot deceive the world. China urges those involved to recognize the trends of our times and, instead of fabricating a "China threat," focus on making tangible contributions to the development of Argentina and Latin America.Global Times