China, Europe should make right choices amid greatest changes in a century: FM

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry

China is willing to work with European countries, including Slovenia, to inject more stability and stronger positive energy into the international situation and create a brighter future for the world, China's top diplomat said here Saturday.Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remarks after talks with Tanja Fajon, deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Slovenia.Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that the talks between the two sides were comprehensive and in-depth, with broad consensus reached.He said that China was among the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Slovenia, and a consistent tradition of China's diplomacy is that all countries, big or small, are equal.For more than 30 years, no matter how the international situation has changed, China has maintained the continuity and stability of its foreign policy. Wang said that China has always treated Slovenia as an equal, fostering friendship, cooperation and mutual benefit, which sets an example of how countries of different sizes and social systems can coexist in harmony.He said that time has fully proved that China and Slovenia are trustworthy friends and partners to each other. A monument stands in central Ljubljana as a vivid portrayal of the friendship between China and Slovenia. China is willing to work with Slovenia to continuously strengthen practical cooperation in various fields, bring more benefits to the two peoples and write a new chapter of China-Slovenia friendship.This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War. Globally, the Chinese people's resistance against aggression began the earliest and lasted the longest, with 35 million military and civilian casualties.Wang said that Chinese people defeated Japanese militarism on the main battlefield in Asia and prevented them from joining forces with the fascist forces in Europe, making an important contribution to the ultimate victory of World War II.The tenacious and unyielding resistance of the Chinese people has won widespread sympathy and support among the peace-loving people in Europe. Today, all should remember history and honor the martyrs in order to cherish peace and open up the future, he said.He said that at present, the international situation is characterized by intertwined chaos and continuous conflicts. China and Europe should be friends rather than rivals, and should cooperate rather than confront each other. Making the right choices amid the greatest changes in a century demonstrates the responsibilities that both sides should fulfill towards history and the people.On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations (UN) and in the face of the continuous emergence of global challenges and the ever-worsening governance deficit, Chinese President Xi Jinping has proposed the Global Governance Initiative in response to the call of the UN and the aspirations of all countries.China's intentions are transparent and sincere, as it seeks neither to start all over again nor to replace any other country, Wang said, adding that instead, China aims to work with all responsible countries globally to improve global governance through reform, adapt it to the requirements of the new era, truly safeguard the UN Charter, effectively practice multilateralism and better promote human development and progress.This is an inherent part of China's fulfillment of its duties as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, Wang said.Wang said that it is believed that this goal is precisely what Europe expects and is in line with Europe's interests.China is a responsible major country and also a country with the best record on peace and security issues, Wang noted, adding that war cannot solve problems, and sanctions will only complicate them. China does not participate in or plan wars, and what China does is to encourage peace talks and promote political settlement of hotspot issues through dialogue, Wang said.The most important thing at present is to promote multilateralism, strengthen multilateral mechanisms and jointly safeguard the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, the top diplomat noted.