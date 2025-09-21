Update: 136 people hospitalized in suspected food poisoning in SW China’s Xishui; salmonella contamination determined as the cause: authorities

Latest news









The office of the Zunyi city food and drug safety committee on Sunday issued a release regarding the suspected food poisoning incident in Xishui county, Zunyi, in Southwest China’s Guizhou Province. As of 5 pm on Sunday, a total of 136 people are under observation and treatment, including 89 students and 10 preschool children, according to the release published on Zunyi Fabu, the official WeChat news platform of the Zunyi government.The patients exhibit symptoms of fever, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, with stable vital signs. After investigation by provincial, municipal, and county disease control experts and laboratory testing, it was determined that the patients’ condition was caused by salmonella contamination of the “sandwich” pastry, according to the release.At 21:30 on September 17, the Xishui county government received a report from the county health bureau indicating that patients who visited the People’s Hospital in Xishui county experienced symptoms such as fever, abdominal pain, and diarrhea after eating “sandwich” pastries. Following this, a joint investigation was organized involving health, disease control, market supervision, and public security authorities. It was found that the “sandwich” pastries consumed by the patients were produced by the Maikemeijiale Food Factory in the county, according to the release.From September 15 to 17, the company sold three batches of pastries at its eight self-operated stores located in Xishui county. During this period, there were a total of 142 orders, with 181 pieces sold to 137 customers. In total, 187 people consumed these pastries, according to the release.On the evening of September 17, the Zunyi local authorities arranged for the establishment of a working group to carry out medical treatment and investigation work, and they also opened a green channel for medical treatment at hospitals and formed a joint medical expert group to diagnose and treat patients who have recently eaten the pastries, according to the release.They also proactively contacted individuals who had purchased and eaten the three batches of pastries, urging them to go to medical institutions for examination, diagnosis, and treatment, said the release.According to the release, the market regulatory authorities have sealed and confiscated the raw materials and remaining finished products on the evening of September 17. Samples have been collected for testing, and the involved food factory and eight self-operated stores have been ordered to cease production and operations. The market regulation, health, and public security departments are conducting an investigation into the incident in accordance with the law, and will strictly handle the involved enterprises and relevant responsible personnel in accordance with the investigation results and legal regulations, said the release.According to a previous report by Xinhua on Sunday, most patients are being treated at the People’s Hospital in Xishui county, while some have been transferred to hospitals in Zunyi and Southwest China’s Chongqing for further care.Global Times