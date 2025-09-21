Chinese premier calls on US Congress to facilitate bilateral exchanges, cooperation

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with a U.S. congressional delegation at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 21, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)

Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with a U.S. congressional delegation in Beijing on Sunday, calling on the U.S. Congress to view China and bilateral relations in a correct way, actively facilitate exchanges and cooperation, and play a constructive role in fostering China-U.S. friendship and common development.When meeting with the delegation from the U.S. House of Representatives, Li noted that as China and the United States are major countries with significant global influence, maintaining stable, sound, and sustainable development of bilateral relations serves the common interests of both sides and meets the expectations of the international community.Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump have held several phone talks this year and reached consensus that China and the U.S. should enhance dialogue and cooperation, providing strategic guidance for the development of bilateral ties in the next stage, Li said.China is willing to work with the U.S. to achieve mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, and hopes the U.S. will work with China in the same direction to advance the bilateral relationship along the correct track, benefiting both countries and the world at large, Li noted.The premier pointed out that China and the U.S. should be partners for common development, treat each other with sincerity, empower each other, and achieve mutual success. China is willing to work with the U.S. to address each other's concerns through communication in a spirit of equality, respect, and mutual benefit, he added.