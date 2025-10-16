Washington should not be surprised by China's 'tit-for-tat': Global Times editorial

China US Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

What exactly has happened between China and the US? Why has the once-cooled trade friction "rekindled into a new battle"? How far will both sides go in this escalating "tit-for-tat" confrontation? These are the questions dominating global attention in recent days. Since the new round of talks in Madrid, Washington has rolled out a series of new restrictions against China, using tariff threats and various controls in an attempt to pressure China. After China responded firmly, the US hurried to "put out the fire." Such roller-coaster behavior once again exposes the arbitrariness and short-sightedness of its trade policy, showing that Washington still has not learned its lesson - nor has it grasped the right way to manage relations with China.The sudden shift in the trade atmosphere caught many by surprise, yet that's not surprising. The direct trigger for this round of tension was Washington's breach of promises - an all-too-familiar pattern. The South China Morning Post noted in an editorial that the latest escalation in China-US tension is comparable to the tariff war launched by Washington earlier this year, calling it "another round of tit-for-tat measures triggered by fresh US tech restrictions." The article warned that while tariffs may not rise as high as before, "the real damage is that Beijing will see Washington as less dependable and find it harder to put faith in what it promises." CNN similarly described this renewed confrontation as "déjà vu," recalling how, just months after both sides reached consensus in Geneva in June, the US suddenly dropped a series of "bombshell" moves that sent relations plummeting again.Recently, Washington has sent out a flurry of contradictory signals - on one hand warning that China will "be hurt the most" if it refuses to yield, while on the other hinting that it hopes to cooperate with China, depending largely on "what the Chinese do." It seems that, to some American politicians, "cooperation" apparently means Washington gets to feast at the table for free, while China not only pays for the meal but also yields to whatever Washington demands - and cleans up the mess afterward. The surprise, irritation, and even anger among some US politicians toward China's legitimate and reasonable countermeasures stem from the collapse of this illusion - an illusion shattered by the reality that China now treats the US on an increasingly equal footing.Washington has overestimated the leverage of its own tools while underestimating China's capacity for counteraction and its strategic composure. This misjudgment has directly translated into a harsh dose of reality. After the US once again threatened to sharply raise tariffs on China, US stock and currency markets tumbled in response, triggering global market panic and casting a shadow over the world economy. The US' reckless actions in shipping, export controls, and other areas have not only seriously harmed China's legitimate rights and interests but also severely disrupted international trade and maritime order, seriously undermining the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains. China's "tit-for-tat" response is not only a defense of its own lawful interests but also a defense of international fairness and justice.Since the beginning of this year, every US attempt to coerce China has backfired. Unilateral bullying will provoke China's firm countermeasures. This back-and-forth has now formed a clear logic: whoever launches unreasonable suppression must bear the corresponding consequences. As the South China Morning Post put it, Trump's flip-flops and usual tactics do not work with China, and Beijing's stance remains the same - any negotiation must be based on equal respect and mutual trust. We certainly hope Washington will take the initiative to correct its mistakes in a timely manner, but if it continues with extreme pressure, fabricating false narratives, and going back on its word, it will only keep running into the same wall of resistance and the pain that follows. Washington should have a clear behavioral expectation on this point.Over the past five months, the Chinese and US economic and trade teams have held four rounds of talks, reached important consensuses, stabilized bilateral trade relations, and brought stability to global markets. This process has fully demonstrated that China and the US can find ways to resolve problems on the basis of mutual respect and equal consultation.Reviewing the lessons of the past few months, Washington should recognize the following points: First, the US must respect China's legitimate right to development, which naturally includes industrial upgrading and technological progress. Second, China's advancement does not necessarily come at the expense of US interests. While competition exists in certain areas, the space for cooperation - the shared "pie" - is much larger. Third, China and the US can certainly negotiate on issues of mutual concern, but the outcome must be mutually beneficial. There is no "US-wins-all, China-loses-all" solution. Fourth, China will never yield to pressure or blackmail. The "big stick" in Washington's hand is nothing but a paper tiger to the Chinese people.China has repeatedly emphasized that in tariff wars and trade wars, there are no winners. Equality, respect, and reciprocity are the only viable paths to properly managing differences. China does not seek confrontation, but it will never sit idly by while its legitimate rights and interests are harmed or while international trade rules and the multilateral trading system are undermined. The sooner Washington returns to the right approach in handling relations with China, the sooner China-US economic and trade ties can warm up again.