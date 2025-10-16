China, France hold 27th strategic dialogue

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, co-chairs the 27th China-France Strategic Dialogue with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic adviser to the French President, in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

China's top diplomat Wang Yi co-chaired the 27th China-France Strategic Dialogue with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic adviser to the French President, in Hangzhou on Wednesday.Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, said that over the past year, China-France relations have achieved new progress under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, with close exchanges at all levels, steadily advanced practical cooperation, and increasingly close multilateral coordination.Wang said China and France, both permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and independent major countries, should build a more strategically stable and forward-looking China-France relationship, serving the long-term interests of the two peoples, and fulfilling the international responsibilities that China and France are obliged to uphold.Noting that China is willing to strengthen high-level exchanges with France, deepen strategic mutual trust, and promote comprehensive cooperation, Wang said both sides should continue to deepen cooperation in traditional fields, actively explore cooperation in emerging sectors, and vigorously tap into local cooperation potential.China is willing to strengthen multilateral coordination and mutual support with France within the framework of the United Nations, Wang added.Bonne said that France adheres to its tradition of independent diplomacy and firmly pursues the one-China policy, adding that France looks forward to strengthening practical cooperation with China in the spirit of equality and mutual benefit in such fields as economy and trade, civil nuclear energy, science and technology and new energy.France opposes trade war and camp-based confrontation, Bonne said.Wang said that cooperation should be the main tone of China-EU relations, and the right positioning of the relations should be partnership. China hopes that France will promote the EU to uphold strategic autonomy and develop a right perception of China, Wang noted.Bonne said that France is ready to play an active role in enhancing dialogue and cooperation between the EU and China.The two sides also had an in-depth exchange of views on issues of mutual interest, including the Ukraine crisis, the situation in the Middle East, and the reform and improvement of the global governance system.

