At a promotional event for the English edition of the fifth volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China," discussions about China's modernization echoed through a packed hall at the Steigenberger Icon Frankfurter Hof hotel on Tuesday night.



Coinciding with the opening day of the 77th Frankfurt Book Fair, the 120-seat venue was filled as guests gathered to explore China's evolving path of governance and development. Outside the hall, foreign-language editions of the first five volumes were neatly displayed on tables, drawing the attention of visitors eager to learn more.



Among them was Dieter Brockmeyer, cofounder and director of innovation at the Diplomatic World Institute in Brussels. Holding the fifth volume in his hand, he said he was "keen to look into it," describing the comprehensive collection as a valuable resource for understanding China's vision and trajectory of future development.



"It's an important book for understanding China and offers a truly special perspective," Brockmeyer told Xinhua, adding that he was particularly interested in the sections addressing innovation and technological development



The fifth volume contains 91 pieces of Xi's spoken and written works from May 27, 2022, to Dec. 20, 2024, along with 41 photographs taken during the period. Divided into 18 sections by topic, the book documents how the Communist Party of China, with Xi at its core, has led the country toward building a modern socialist country in all respects amid complex global challenges. The previous four volumes have been published in multiple languages since 2014.



Christina Werum-Wang, director of the Frankfurt Confucius Institute, echoed Brockmeyer's view. She said the book can serve as an "intellectual key" to understanding China, calling it an important bridge between China and the world.



She noted that many politicians, scholars, and ordinary people in Germany and around the world appreciate the path China has followed and are seeking to understand how it manages to combine rapid development with lasting stability. "The origins of many of the answers the Chinese government has found can be traced in this work," she said.



For Michael Borchmann, former head of the European and International Affairs Department of the German state of Hesse, the series offers "windows" through which the world can observe both China's development and how Xi's governance philosophy is put into practice.



Translators and publishers also reflected on the books' international reach. David Ferguson, honorary chief English editor of China's Foreign Languages Press, who has participated in the translation and editing of the five volumes since 2014, said China's goal is not to export its political model.



China never seeks to impose its political system on others, as it would be meaningless and impossible given each nation's unique history and circumstances, he said. "But every country can learn something valuable from China's experience. That is why it is important to read this book."



Some readers said they were particularly drawn to the chapters on international cooperation and the Global Civilization Initiative.



Rexhep Hida, president of Albania's Fan Noli Publishing House, said the publication of the fifth volume showcases China's modernization to the world and deepens global dialogue as books serve as "bridges connecting people."



Hida said the Global Civilization Initiative outlined in the book provides a foundation for a more stable and just world order as it values mutual respect, diversity, and shared development among nations and civilizations.



Obrad Kesic, ambassador and head of mission of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) to the European Union, said he found the series insightful in its review of the evolution of the international order.



He said China's development approach, particularly toward the Global South, offers valuable lessons for small countries like BiH. "A key lesson for us is the importance of long-term thinking," he said.



As the event came to an end, some readers lingered by the tables displaying the books. A student was seen leafing through a chapter on modernization, while a scholar marked a passage for closer study.



Werum-Wang said the book's reflections on development, peace, and governance deserve serious attention, and its publication encourages dialogue among civilizations and helps people learn from one another.

