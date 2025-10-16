Xi congratulates China Agricultural University on 120th founding anniversary

Chinese President Xi Jinping has extended congratulations to China Agricultural University (CAU) faculty, students and alumni on the university's 120th founding anniversary, calling on it to cultivate more professionals with expertise and passion for agriculture.



In a reply letter to its faculty and students, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, urged the CAU to make new contributions to building up China's strength in agriculture and advancing Chinese modernization.



Xi urged the university to deepen educational reforms and boost agricultural sci-tech innovation and application of research outcomes.



CAU faculty and students recently wrote to Xi, expressing their resolve to develop their university into a world-class university and to strive for building a strong China and national rejuvenation.

