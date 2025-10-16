China Mine Rescue Skills: 64 teams compete in Shandong in test of skills, strength and teamwork

The 13th National Mine Rescue Skills Competition is now underway in eastern China's Shandong Province.



The event brings together the nation's top rescue teams for a four-day test of skills, strength, and teamwork.



Our reporter Cen Ziyuan is there to see what this showdown among 64 teams reveals about China's advanced mine rescue capabilities.



As coal remains a key energy source, the potential dangers of working underground continue to pose deadly risks for miners.



A total of 64 teams, representing 28 provinces and regions, as well as government agencies and major state-owned enterprises, are competing in this largest event of its kind to date, focused on skills and teamwork in mine rescue.



ALEX GRYSKA Secretary Treasurer, International Mines Rescue Body "Really impressed with what I've seen. There are many techniques that I'm seeing that we don't see anywhere else in competition around the world. So, I think that proves that China is truly a leader in many aspects, not only mine rescue, but also of the mine rescue competitions."



CEN ZIYUAN Jining, Shandong Province "China has been a key player in coal production and consumption, but a misconception remains that fatalities in mine-related accidents are disproportionately high."



PROF. LE BAIWEI China University of Mining and Technology "Our coal production now accounts for more than half of the world's total, exceeding 4.7 billion tons. However, the annual number of fatalities has been kept between 200 and 400. Our fatality rate is now close to that of developed countries. This progress also serves as a window for us to showcase China's achievements and safety practices to the international community."



Gryska says technology advancement is still a key in striving for breakthroughs in safer operations and rescue preparedness.



ALEX GRYSKA Secretary Treasurer, International Mines Rescue Body "I know we still have some challenges with perspectives on the transit safety of the equipment, but I think if anyone will be able to tackle it, that will be China, because it is a problem that confronts all of us. I love what I am seeing with AI."



The Vice Minister of Emergency Management Song Yuanming called on teams to train through competition, to embrace technology, and to transform skill into real-world rescue power at the opening ceremony on Tuesday, upholding the core principle of "putting people and life above all else."



The event is scheduled to wrap up on Friday with an award ceremony held for the winning teams.



Cen Ziyuan, CGTN, Jining in Shandong Province.

