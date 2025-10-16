SOURCE / COMPANIES
Chinese government’s export control measures for rare earths are in line with international common practice: FM
By Global Times Published: Oct 16, 2025 04:05 PM

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

When asked by the media about US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently claimed Chinese government's rare earth export curbs as "China versus the world," and indicated to have "group response" with allies, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at the regular conference on Thursday that competent authorities of China and foreign ministry have stated China's position on the export control policy for rare earths on multiple occasions.

China's export control measures are in line with international common practice. They are aimed at better safeguarding world peace and regional stability and to fulfill non-proliferation and other international obligations, Lin said.

