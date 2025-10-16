China always open to equal consultations based on mutual respect, says MOFCOM on whether China, US will hold a new round of trade talks in recent time

China's Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He Yongqian Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

In response to a question about whether China and the US will hold anew round of economic and trade talks in recent time, following US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's recent remark that he expects to meet with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng before the APEC meeting , Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He Yongqian said on Thursday that China has always maintained an open attitude toward equal consultations based on mutual respect.Global Times