MOFCOM refutes US trade representative’s remarks on rare-earth export control

China's Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He Yongqian Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

In response to a media question about US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer's remarks on Thursday that China's recent measures would have broad impacts on global industries such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, smartphones, automobiles, home appliances, and defense, Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He Yongqian said China's recent rare-earth export control measures are a legitimate move in line with its laws and regulations to improve the export control system, and the measures aim to prevent the illegal outflow and misuse of rare earths - including their potential use in weapons of mass destruction - and to better safeguard China's national security as well as global security.The scope of control covers certain overseas rare-earth products already listed under China's export control catalog, such as magnetic materials and related components, He said.She noted that China had informed countries and regions including the US, EU, and Japan prior to the announcement, and is maintaining friendly communication with relevant parties to facilitate trade under the new framework. "The US interpretation seriously distorts and exaggerates China's measures, deliberately creating unnecessary misunderstanding and panic," He said."The US has long exercised extraterritorial jurisdiction - it began decades ago," she continued. "Since 2022, Washington has repeatedly imposed semiconductor export restrictions targeting China, abusing the 'foreign direct product rule' and zero-threshold content rules to pressure other countries into containing China. The accusations from the US reveal that the US is projecting its own behavior onto others. Safeguarding global supply chain security and stability requires joint efforts from all nations, including the US."Global Times