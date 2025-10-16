China welcomes and supports ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan: FM

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

In response to a question about Pakistani Foreign Ministry issuing a statement on Wednesday saying that, at the request of the Afghan Taliban government, both sides had agreed to implement a 48-hour temporary ceasefire starting 6 pm local time on the same day, Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday that China has noted the decision by Pakistan and Afghanistan to implement a temporary ceasefire and seek solutions through constructive dialogue. This serves the common interests of both sides and is conducive to regional peace and stability. China welcomes and supports this move.Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that at the request of the Afghan side, Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed on a temporary 48-hour ceasefire to ease border tensions, the Xinhua News Agency reported."During this period, both sides will make sincere efforts to find a positive solution to this complex but solvable issue through constructive dialogue," said the Foreign Ministry, per Xinhua.Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced on social media on the same day that a ceasefire would be implemented between Afghanistan and Pakistan, according to the media report.Pakistan and Afghanistan are both friendly neighbors of China, as well as neighbors that cannot be moved. China supports the two countries in remaining calm and restrained, achieving a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire, resolving differences through dialogue and consultation, returning to the track of political settlement, and jointly safeguarding peace and stability between the two countries and in the region, the spokesperson noted. China stands ready to continue playing a constructive role in improving and developing Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, Lin said.