China opposes and combats hacking activities in line with law, even more opposes spreading false information for political purposes: FM on US latest hacking allegation

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

In response to a media query that a major US cybersecurity provider has claimed to have been targeted by hackers backed by the Chinese government, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday that he is not aware of the specific situation mentioned.Lin stressed that regarding such groundless accusations lacking evidence, China has repeatedly stated its position: China consistently opposes and combats hacking activities in accordance with the law, and is even more opposed to spreading false information for political purposes.