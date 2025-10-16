SOURCE / COMPANIES
China continues to optimize licensing process, shorten review times to promote compliant trade, MOFCOM on rare-earth export green channel
By Global Times Published: Oct 16, 2025 05:58 PM
He Yongqian, spokesperson of China's Ministry of Commerce Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

Responding to a media inquiry claiming that some European companies have had to suspend production while waiting for Chinese authorities' approval of their rare earth export applications, and asking whether the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) would consider setting up a green channel to ease the pressure on these companies, He Yongqian, a MOFCOM spokesperson, said at a regular press conference on Thursday that rare earths and related items have clear dual-use characteristics. He said that China's implementation of export controls on such items in accordance with the law is a legitimate act to improve its export control system, safeguard national security and interests, and fulfill its international non-proliferation obligations.

The newly introduced rare earth export control measures are a normal step by the Chinese government to enhance its export control framework in line with laws and regulations, and are not directed at any specific country or region, the spokesperson said, noting that as long as export applications are compliant and for civilian use, they can be approved. 

Regarding the green channel, He noted that China has been continuously optimizing the licensing process during implementation, shortening review times, and actively considering facilitation measures such as applying general license exemptions to effectively promote compliant trade.

