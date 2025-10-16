Philippine reconnaissance aircraft illegally enters airspace over China's Huangyan Dao; CCG drives them away in line with law: spokesperson

Screenshot of China Coast Guard

On Thursday, two Philippine reconnaissance aircraft illegally entered the airspace over China's Huangyan Dao, China Coast Guard (CCG) spokesperson Liu Dejun said on Thursday. The CCG tracked, monitored, and took control measures to drive them away in accordance with the law and regulations.Recently, the Philippines has frequently sent aircraft to illegally approach the waters and airspace near Huangyan Dao under various unfounded pretexts, engaging in provocations that seriously infringe on China's sovereignty and undermine regional peace and stability, the spokesperson said.We sternly warn the Philippine side to immediately stop its infringements, provocations, and sensational hype, Liu noted.Huangyan Dao is China's inherent territory. The China Coast Guard will continue to carry out rights protection and law enforcement operations in waters under China's jurisdiction to firmly safeguard national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, said the spokesperson.