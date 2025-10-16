Xi congratulates UN Food and Agriculture Organization on 80th anniversary

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday congratulated the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations on the 80th anniversary of its founding.



In the message, Xi said that the FAO has played an important role in ensuring global food security, promoting rural development and the transformation of food systems, and improving the living standards of people in various countries.



Xi emphasized that the Chinese government places high importance on food security, adheres to relying on itself to ensure the food supply for over 1.4 billion people, and provides assistance to countries in need within its capacity, contributing to safeguarding global food security.



China will, as always, support the FAO in playing an important role in the international food and agriculture sector, Xi said, noting China stands ready to join hands with the international community to implement the Global Development Initiative, advance the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, and make new and greater contributions to improving the well-being of people of all countries.



The FAO was established on October 16, 1945, and China is one of its founding members.

