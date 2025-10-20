Update: Cargo plane from Dubai crashes off runway at Hong Kong airport, killing 2 ground staff: airport authority

The nose of the cargo plane comes to rest on the shoreline, while the fuselage breaks apart and is left floating in the sea. The tail section's whereabouts remain unknown. Photo: Hong Kong media report

A cargo plane arriving from Dubai skidded off the runway and collided with a ground vehicle at Hong Kong International Airport early Monday, leaving two ground staff dead, the Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) said in a statement sent to the Global Times on Monday.The Emirates-operated cargo flight UAE9788, carrying four crew members, attempted to land at 3:53 am when it allegedly veered off the runway, broke through a perimeter fence, and collided with an airport security patrol vehicle operating just outside the runway area. Both the aircraft and the patrol car plunged into the water, the AAHK said.Emergency response teams were immediately activated. Firefighters rescued all four crew members from the aircraft, while the two airport security guards were pulled from underwater. Tragically, one was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was later confirmed dead despite rescue efforts.The AAHK said that the design and safety standards of the runways and parking aprons fully comply with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) requirements. Preliminary data showed that weather and runway conditions at the time of landing were normal and met all safety standards.The AAHK said that around 1,000 flights are scheduled to take off and land at Hong Kong International Airport on Monday, with the south and middle runways remaining in operation and flights unaffected. As for the north runway involved in the accident, a decision on when to reopen it will be made after assessing when the aircraft can be removed.Emirates confirms that EK9788 which sustained damage on landing in Hong Kong, China on 20 October 2025 was a cargo aircraft wet leased from, and operated by, Act Airlines. The aircraft is a Boeing 747-400 with registration TC-ACF. Crew are confirmed to be safe and there was no cargo onboard.In a statement issued early on Monday morning, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government confirmed that four crew members aboard the aircraft were rescued and sent to hospital. Two ground staff members were thrown into the sea during the crash.The northern runway has been closed following the accident, while operations continue on the southern and middle runways.The civil aviation department said it is "highly concerned" about the incident and has notified the Air Accident Investigation Authority to determine the cause. It added that it is coordinating closely with airport authorities and the airline involved as part of the ongoing investigation.The security patrol vehicle involved in the collision was responsible of routine inspections around the north runway and adjacent areas to ensure rapid emergency response when necessary. Both deceased security officers were stationed at designated observation points and had served in airport security for seven and 12 years, respectively, the AAHK said.The AAHK expressed its deep sorrow over the deaths of the two employees and pledged full support to their families.