China welcomes ceasefire agreement reached between Pakistan and Afghanistan; appreciates efforts made by relevant countries: FM spokesperson

According to media reports, the Qatari Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Sunday saying that under the mediation of Qatar and Turkey, Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and will continue talks to ensure its sustainability, and Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed the ceasefire and said that both sides will hold another round of talks in Istanbul on October 25. Commenting on the situation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that China welcomes the ceasefire agreement reached between Pakistan and Afghanistan and appreciates the efforts made by relevant countries.Pakistan and Afghanistan are both China's traditional friendly neighbors, and the two countries are also neighbors that cannot be moved away. China welcomes the ceasefire agreement reached between Pakistan and Afghanistan, appreciates the efforts made by relevant countries, and sincerely hopes and supports the two sides in properly handling differences through dialogue and consultation, achieving a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire, and jointly safeguarding peace and stability in both countries and the region, said Guo.China stands ready to work with the international community to continue playing a constructive role in improving and developing Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, Guo said.