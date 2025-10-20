Chinese FM responds to US President’s claim of top issues with China before trade talks

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

In response to a media question asking that China and the US are about to return to the negotiating table, and according to the latest report, the US President Donald Trump claimed to have listed rare earths, fentanyl, and soybeans as US' top issues with China, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday that China's position on handling China-US economic and trade issues is consistent and clear."Tariff wars and trade wars are not in the interests of either side. Both sides should resolve relevant issues through consultations based on equality, mutual respect, and reciprocity," Guo said.Global Times