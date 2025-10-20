SOURCE / ECONOMY
Chinese FM responds to US President’s claim of top issues with China before trade talks
By Global Times Published: Oct 20, 2025 04:06 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun


In response to a media question asking that China and the US are about to return to the negotiating table, and according to the latest report, the US President Donald Trump claimed to have listed rare earths, fentanyl, and soybeans as US' top issues with China, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday that China's position on handling China-US economic and trade issues is consistent and clear. 

"Tariff wars and trade wars are not in the interests of either side. Both sides should resolve relevant issues through consultations based on equality, mutual respect, and reciprocity," Guo said.

Global Times
RELATED ARTICLES
Politicizing and weaponizing sci-tech, economic and trade issues serves no one’s interests: FM on report about US firm Anthropic blocking AI services for Chinese firms

When asked to comment on a Bloomberg report in which US AI company Anthropic said it will bar ...

China-US economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial in nature, says FM over question about gesture before Sweden trade talks

In response to a question from a Bloomberg reporter that the Financial Times reported earlier today the US ...

Chinese FM responds to whether China is willing to discuss issue of purchasing oil from Russia and Iran in trade talks with US

When asked whether China can confirm the specific date of the reported China-US trade talks and whether it ...