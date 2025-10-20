Typhoon Fengshen, 24th of the year, enters South China Sea, to bring impact to Guangdong

Fishing boats seek shelter in a fishing port in Wanning, South China's Hainan Province amid Typhoon Fengshan on October 19, 2025. Photo: VCG

Typhoon Fengshen, the 24th typhoon of this year, has entered the South China Sea on Monday and will exert significant impacts on the sea areas of South China's Guangdong Province in the next few days, according to forecast by China's meteorological authorities.Affected by the rainfall brought by Fengshen, some rivers along the southern coast of China are expected to experience a slight water level rise from Tuesday to Wednesday. In view of the current situation, the Guangdong provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters has activated the Level IV typhoon prevention emergency response at 10 am on Monday, according to media reports.The Department of Emergency Management of Guangdong Province announced that wind prevention measures were implemented by 12 pm and 8 pm on Sunday for the sea areas east (including Shenzhen) and west of the Pearl River Estuary, respectively, according to the Xinhua News Agency.Local authorities have directed all fishing boats operating in Guangdong's sea areas to return to nearby ports for shelter, urged personnel involved in raft aquaculture and marine ranching to come ashore, and ensured the safe evacuation of workers from offshore wind power construction platforms.Additionally, vessels are prohibited from heading out to sea, and cross-sea routes and coastal tourist attractions will be closed promptly, the department stated.According to the update on China Meteorological Administration's website on Monday, all 71,037 fishing vessels in Guangdong have returned to port to avoid the storm, and all 12,182 offshore workers have been safely evacuated to shore.To enhance water conservation efforts, hydrological departments across Guangdong are vigilantly monitoring typhoon activity, rainfall, and water conditions, issuing timely rolling forecasts, early warnings, and risk alerts to bolster defense measures, according to Nanfang Plus.Hydrological experts warn that the combined effects of cold air and typhoons may bring heavy rainfall to parts of central and southern Guangdong. With soil moisture levels already saturated, there is an increased risk of disasters such as floods in small and medium-sized rivers, mountain torrents, and urban and rural waterlogging triggered by localized heavy rain.Experts also emphasized that, with the flood season nearing its end, focus should shift to reservoir water storage and conservation efforts, as reported by Nanfang Plus.At least eight people have died and two remain missing in the Philippines following Typhoon Fengshen on Sunday, Azernews reported, citing the country's Civil Defense Agency.Global Times